Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Changes to Executive Compensation For 2021

Murphy Oil Corporation (“Murphy Oil” or the “company”) (NYSE: MUR) today announced several compensation decisions, including changes to the compensation of the company’s executives and to the director compensation program for 2021. The changes for 2021 are part of a multi-year review process, driven by changes in the company’s asset portfolio, evolving industry practices and shareholder feedback. We believe the changes we have made serve to better align the compensation of our executives and directors with the interests of our shareholders, and support our focus on cash flow generation, capital returns and environmental stewardship.

The salary for our chief executive officer (CEO) will be approximately 25 percent less than his salary at the beginning of 2020 (prior to the April 2020 reductions), and the value of his 2021 equity incentive grant will be approximately 25 percent below the 2020 grant value

Director cash compensation will be approximately 27 percent less than at the beginning of 2020 (prior to the April 2020 reductions)

The performance metrics under the company’s Annual Incentive Plan (AIP) will be adjusted to further emphasize cash flow and climate goals by: Maintaining an emphasis on capital returns Adding a free cash flow metric Increasing the emphasis on cost management by adding a general and administrative (G&A) expense metric, in addition to the existing lease operating expense (LOE) metric Decreasing the emphasis on volume-based metrics Adding a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction metric, for which aggressive goals must be achieved to earn a payout

The company has maintained an industry-leading emphasis on performance-based equity incentives granted to our executives, with 75 percent of equity awards delivered in performance share units (PSUs) based on shareholder returns and capital returns

Executive Compensation Program

Sound corporate and compensation governance are pillars of our corporate culture at Murphy Oil. The Executive Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors and the management team at Murphy Oil continually seek to improve the alignment of our compensation programs with the interests of our shareholders and with industry dynamics. Our announced changes for 2021 represent a continuation of these ongoing efforts. Over the past several years, we have implemented multiple changes to our executive compensation program that we believe position us among the leaders in of compensation evolution in the oil and natural gas industry, including: