Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Glu Mobile to Electronic Arts Inc.

Under the terms of merger agreement, Glu Mobile stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Glu Mobile common stock. On behalf of Glu Mobile shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Glu Mobile shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



