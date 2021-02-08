Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Glu Mobile to Electronic Arts Inc.

Under the terms of merger agreement, Glu Mobile stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Glu Mobile common stock. On behalf of Glu Mobile shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.