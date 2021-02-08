Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of CRH Medical to Well Health Technologies Corp. for $4.00 per share.

On behalf of CRH Medical shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.