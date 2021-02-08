 

Kuuhubb Announces Amendment to Payment Schedule of Settlement Agreement and Exercise of Warrants

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSX- V: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, announces that, further to its news releases dated August 19, 2020 and November 30, 2020, it has entered into an agreement with Cherrypick Games S.A. (“Cherrypick”) to amend (the “Amendment”) the settlement terms to the settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) relating to the acquisition of the My Hospital application from Cherrypick. Pursuant to the Amendment, Kuuhubb shall pay to Cherrypick: (i) €100,000 (approximately CAD$153,700) on or before February 7, 2021 and €150,000 (approximately CAD$230,550) on or before February 15, 2021, which payments replace and supersede the second payment (the “Second Payment”) of €250,000 (approximately CAD$384,250) under the Settlement Agreement; and (ii) €1,085,507 (approximately CAD$1,668,424) on or before the earlier of a sale of Recolor Oy and August 31, 2021, which payments replace and supersede the third payment (the “Third Payment”) of €1,059,707 (approximately CAD$1,628,770) under the Settlement Agreement, as well as interest of €4,257 (approximately CAD$6,543) relating to the Second Payment as well as interest of €21,543 (approximately CAD$33,112).

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our Mission is to become a top player in the female mobile game space. We believe in empowering women by creating games and apps that will have our female audience relax, express and entertain themselves every day. Through our games and partnerships with select developers, we explore new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on U.S. and Asian markets.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to future revenue and development, growth of the Company’s business) are forward looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, risks related to the growth strategy of the Company; the possibility that results from the Company’s growth plans will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the early stage of the Company's development; competition from companies in a number of industries; the ability of the Company to manage expansion and integrate acquisitions into its business, future business development of the Company, including the ability to complete the sale of Recolor OY and the Codecacao Acquisition on terms which are economic or at all; the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on its business segments, capital market conditions, restrictions on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

