 

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.90 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,682,003, or $0.90 per common share, compared to $4,560,804, or $1.54 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $417,394, or $0.14 per common share, compared to $1,060,786, or $0.36 per common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. On October 1, 2020, the Company consummated its previously-announced acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and Carroll Community Bank (collectively “Carroll”).

             
  Carroll Community Bank  
  Balance Sheet at Acquisition on October 1, 2020  
             
    Book value Fair value  
             
  Cash $ 5,441,610   $ 5,441,610  
  Investment securities   14,540,495     14,599,320  
  Loans held for sale   1,702,950     1,743,195  
  Loans   145,153,100     145,080,950  
  Premises and equipment   2,619,413     2,684,240  
  Other real estate owned   1,411,605     1,411,605  
  Other assets   5,290,399     5,388,546  
  Goodwill and other intangibles   -     7,061,490  
             
  Total assets $ 176,159,572   $ 183,410,956  
             
  Deposits $ 145,177,501   $ 145,793,878  
  FHLB advances   13,000,000     13,000,000  
  Other liabilities   93,828     88,710  
             
  Total liabilities   158,271,329     158,882,588  
             
  Stockholders' equity   17,888,243     24,528,368  
             
  Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 176,159,572   $ 183,410,956  
             

The Company incurred significant one-time costs of $1,624,496 and $3,236,817 during the three- and 12-months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, related to this acquisition. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, both with and without the acquisition costs.

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019 		December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019
    Excluding     Excluding  
  As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported
             
Income before income taxes $ 444,255   $ 2,068,751   $ 1,315,612   $ 3,169,214   $ 6,406,031   $ 5,600,138  
Income taxes   26,861     443,571     254,826     487,211     1,292,806     1,039,334  
Net income $ 417,394   $ 1,625,180   $ 1,060,786   $ 2,682,003   $ 5,113,225   $ 4,560,804  
Earnings per share $ 0.14   $ 0.54   $ 0.36   $ 0.90   $ 1.71   $ 1.54  
Return on average assets   0.25 %   0.97 %   0.95 %   0.51 %   0.97 %   1.06 %
Return on average equity   3.25 %   12.64 %   8.57 %   5.22 %   9.96 %   9.52 %
                                     

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,282,118 higher than for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to a $73.6 million increase in average interest earning assets to $488.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $414.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.58% in the 2020 period from 3.67% in the 2019 period. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 32 basis points to 4.58% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 4.90% for the year ended December 31, 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts and the Company’s origination of $31 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are yielding less than 2.50%. The Company’s cost of deposits and borrowings of 0.89% for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 26 basis points lower than the cost of 1.15% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects the cost of funds to continue to decline into 2021 because the Company has significantly reduced rates on many of its deposit products. The provision for loan losses totaled $625,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $40,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Noninterest income increased by $578,552 in the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of a $627,227 increase in mortgage banking income and a $210,150 decrease in the write down of other real estate owned, offset by a $176,586 decrease in bank owned life insurance income and a $88,245 decrease in service charges. Noninterest expense was $4,706,594 higher in the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 due primarily to the aforementioned acquisition costs of $3,236,817 and salary and benefit increases of $970,890 as a result of employees added in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the Carroll acquisition along with usual increases to existing employees. Income taxes declined by $552,123 during the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 due to lower income before taxes and a higher percentage of tax-exempt revenue, offset by certain acquisition costs that are not deductible.

The acquisition of Carroll was the primary driver of the significant increases in most assets and liabilities from the prior year end. In addition, the origination of $31 million of PPP loans also increased loans and deposits. Total assets increased to $677 million at December 31, 2020 from $442 million at December 31, 2019. Loans increased to $522 million at December 31, 2020 from $359 million at December 31, 2019. Investment in debt securities increased to $78 million at December 31, 2020 from $56 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits increased to $573 million at December 31, 2020 from $377 million at December 31, 2019. In connection with the Carroll acquisition, the Company borrowed $17 million that it used to fund a portion of the $25 million cash merger consideration. The book value of the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020, compared to $16.63 per share at December 31, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues almost a full year after it started. The Bank is providing relief to its borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank granted 90-day payment deferrals on 107 loans totalling $109.2 million, which was approximately 30% of the portfolio. Of these deferred loans, 13 loans totaling $21.8 million, or 6% of the portfolio, were granted an additional 90-day deferral. Seven loans totaling $14.7 million, or 3% of the portfolio, including some added with the acquisition of Carroll, have been granted additional payment deferrals. All but one of these loans are making full interest payments. In addition, as mentioned previously, the Bank has made a significant amount of PPP loans to customers.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented, “We are excited that the acquisition of Carroll Community Bank and the related system conversion were completed in the fourth quarter. 2020 earnings excluding acquisition costs for both the fourth quarter and the full year significantly exceeded the prior year’s results for the same periods demonstrating the positive impact of the acquisition. In addition, we are pleased to have helped many of our borrowers with payment deferrals and/or PPP loans.”

About the Company

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank. Farmers and Merchants Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with nine additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG.”

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors.”

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

  December 31, December 31,
  2020 2019
  (Unaudited)  
Assets
     
Cash and due from banks $ 39,898,557 $ 6,664,307
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   1,077,113   2,457,045
Cash and cash equivalents   40,975,670   9,121,352
Certificates of deposit in other banks   850,000   100,000
Securities available for sale   54,477,286   36,531,774
Securities held to maturity   23,078,519   19,510,018
Equity security at fair value   552,566   532,321
Restricted stock, at cost   900,500   376,200
Mortgage loans held for sale   1,673,350   242,000
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,296,538 and 2,593,715   521,690,514   359,382,843
Premises and equipment   7,736,556   5,036,851
Accrued interest receivable   2,057,491   1,019,540
Deferred income taxes   1,219,668   1,036,078
Other real estate owned   1,411,605   -
Bank owned life insurance   11,297,342   7,145,477
Goodwill and other intangibles   7,059,408   -
Other assets   2,336,607   2,180,644
  $ 677,317,082 $ 442,215,098
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 103,155,113 $ 60,659,015
Interest-bearing   470,246,434   315,954,299
Total deposits   573,401,547   376,613,314
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   24,753,972   10,958,118
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   5,000,000   -
Long-tem debt   16,973,280   -
Accrued interest payable   409,622   346,214
Other liabilities   5,049,178   4,843,936
    625,587,599   392,761,582
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,011,255 in 2020 and 2,974,019 in 2019   30,113   29,740
Additional paid-in capital   28,294,139   27,812,991
Retained earnings   22,698,954   21,568,161
Accumulated other comprehensive income   706,277   42,624
    51,729,483   49,453,516
  $ 677,317,082 $ 442,215,098
     



Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income

  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Interest income        
Loans, including fees $ 6,085,249   $ 4,312,265   $ 19,291,162   $ 16,894,657  
Investment securities - taxable   209,356     238,075     770,394     869,457  
Investment securities - tax exempt   162,794     149,030     625,099     580,384  
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets   18,163     76,964     76,525     357,840  
Total interest income   6,475,562     4,776,334     20,763,180     18,702,338  
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   699,498     942,731     3,128,994     3,519,960  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   11,608     31,729     107,318     114,641  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   196,639     2,835     222,365     45,352  
Total interest expense   907,745     977,295     3,458,677     3,679,953  
Net interest income   5,567,817     3,799,039     17,304,503     15,022,385  
         
Provision for loan losses   150,000     40,000     625,000     40,000  
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,417,817     3,759,039     16,679,503     14,982,385  
         
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   160,929     168,923     575,430     663,675  
Mortgage banking income   340,273     147,843     1,024,937     397,710  
Bank owned life insurance income   60,670     42,888     188,143     364,729  
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity security   (2,533 )   (2,489 )   10,513     16,232  
Write down of other real estate owned   -     -     -     (210,150 )
Gain on sale of SBA loans   61,885     -     125,520     139,535  
Other fees and commissions   53,299     27,805     147,576     121,836  
Total noninterest income   674,523     384,970     2,072,119     1,493,567  
         
Noninterest expense        
Salaries   2,022,907     1,478,611     6,137,050     5,472,609  
Employee benefits   475,237     343,974     1,658,651     1,352,202  
Occupancy   206,092     177,351     758,357     771,917  
Furniture and equipment   339,623     154,272     840,890     614,543  
Acquisition   1,624,496     -     3,236,817     -  
Other   979,730     674,189     2,950,643     2,664,543  
Total noninterest expense   5,648,085     2,828,397     15,582,408     10,875,814  
         
Income before income taxes   444,255     1,315,612     3,169,214     5,600,138  
Income taxes   26,861     254,826     487,211     1,039,334  
Net income $ 417,394   $ 1,060,786   $ 2,682,003   $ 4,560,804  
         
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.36   $ 0.90   $ 1.54  
         

Contact: Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.
President
(410) 374-1510, ext.104




Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.90 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 HAMPSTEAD, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,682,003, or $0.90 …

