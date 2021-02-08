Delaware Based WSFS Institutional Services Ranks Sixth in the Securitization Industry in the Nation

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Institutional Services, a division of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), ranked as the sixth-most active trustee for U.S. Asset and Mortgage Backed Securities in 2020, according to Asset-Backed Alert’s ABS Database. Of the twelve trustee companies that were ranked, WSFS Institutional Services was one of only two trustees experiencing growth last year; it had the highest growth rate at 9.9%.



“We are thrilled that we were able to grow our business last year despite the tough market conditions. Our growth in market share speaks to our experienced and innovative team as well as our intense focus on client service,” said Kristin Moore, Senior Vice President, Director, Corporate Trust, WSFS Institutional Services. “Transactions happen very quickly in our industry and we have an experienced team in place to manage the complexities and risks.”