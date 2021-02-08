 

Crown Castle Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 1.050% Senior Notes due 2026, 2.100% Senior Notes due 2031, and 2.900% Senior Notes due 2041, in aggregate principal amounts of $1.0 billion, $1.0 billion and $1.25 billion, respectively. The Senior Notes due 2026 will have an interest rate of 1.050% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 99.686% of their face value to yield 1.110%. The Senior Notes due 2031 will have an interest rate of 2.100% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 99.546% of their face value to yield 2.150%. The Senior Notes due 2041 will have an interest rate of 2.900% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 99.558% of their face value to yield 2.929%.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $3.2 billion, after deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by Crown Castle. Crown Castle intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem or repurchase all of its outstanding 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023, repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its commercial paper program, repay a portion of borrowings under its Senior Unsecured Term Loan A Facility and pay fees and expenses related to the foregoing.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup, MUFG, and RBC Capital Markets are the joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the existing effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting any joint book-running manager using the information provided below. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is also available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

