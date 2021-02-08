 

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 23:46  |  57   |   |   

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an upsized private placement (the “Offering”) under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers, of $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new 8.125% senior notes due 2028 (the “New Notes”) at par. The Offering is expected to close on February 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to (i) fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain non-operated natural gas assets in the Appalachian Basin from Reliance Marcellus LLC (the “Reliance Acquisition”), (ii) repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, (iii) repurchase or redeem all of its outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (iv) repay in full its outstanding senior unsecured promissory note due 2022, and (v) pay all accrued and unpaid interest due in connection with such repurchases, repayments and redemptions and all related premiums and transaction expenses. The Company intends to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include further repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Reliance Acquisition, and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Reliance Acquisition.

The New Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any state or other securities laws, and the New Notes will be issued pursuant to an exemption therefrom, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. Person, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The New Notes are being offered only to persons who are either reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A or who are non-“U.S. persons” under Regulation S as defined under applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the 2023 Notes.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of Senior Notes Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an upsized private placement (the “Offering”) under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update