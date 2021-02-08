ESI Group announces governance evolution

ESI Group, (Paris:ESI) (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), announces as part of the evolution of its governance, effective February 8th, 2021, the appointment of Alex Davern as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, changes to the organization of the Board and the planned retirement of Vincent Chaillou, Corporate COO.

As of February 8th, 2021, Alex Davern is appointed Director and chairman of the ESI Group board of directors. Alex Davern was appointed independent observer by ESI Board of Directors in October 2020, and was previously CEO of National Instruments, Inc. (NATI:NASDAQ).

Alex Davern, comments: “I have enjoyed working with Cristel and the team at ESI and I see great potential in the unique value that ESI Group brings to its customers. I look forward to continuing to work with Cristel and the rest of the Board to complete ESI’s transformation to empower manufacturers with powerful and results-oriented solutions.”

Cristel de Rouvray, CEO comments: “Building on decades of technological excellence, ESI Group made the bold decision to transform and aim for sustained improvement in our performance to ensure we have the resources necessary to execute on our vision and mission. Alex Davern’s 26 years of experience in growing and transforming National Instruments, together with the continued support of our board, will be an invaluable help to me and ESI. I am committed to leading ESI in the years to come.”

Bio of Alex Davern

Alex Davern served National Instruments (NATI: NASDAQ), a global leader in automated test and automated measurement systems for 26 years in successive leadership positions including as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer. Alex Davern contributed to the company's development until it reached approximately $1.4 billion in sales with more than 7,000 people in 50 countries. Alex Davern has recently stepped down from his role as CEO to focus on serving as a board member of National Instruments Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc. and ESI Group. He graduated from University College Dublin in 1986 and has dual Irish and US citizenship.

Composition of the Board of Directors

Anticipating the end of his mandate at the June 2021 shareholders meeting, Charles-Helen des Isnards has stepped down from ESI's Board of Directors effective February 8th, 2021 and is nominated Board Observer.

Based on the above modifications, the Company's Board of Directors will be composed of eight directors (5 of whom are independent) and one board observer: