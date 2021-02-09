Hampton Financial Corporation Announces New Executive Appointment

Mr. Daschko joins us following a 28-year career in the Financial Services business where he served in a number of General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer roles, including head of compliance with CMC Market Canada, Cygnus Investment Partners and as General Counsel with Market Regulation Services (Now IIROC) and Charles Schwab (Canada) among others.

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Daschko as General Counsel – Hampton Financial Corporation and its Investment Dealer subsidiary Hampton Securities Limited. Mr. Daschko will also be assuming the role of Chief Compliance Officer, where he will be heading the firm’s risk management team and joining the firm’s Executive Committee. All appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

“We are delighted to have Alex joining the Hampton team as we continue with our transformational plans to position the firm for the next decade and beyond. Alex will make a significant contribution to the executive team,” say Hampton CEO, Peter Deeb.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.