Hampton Financial Corporation Announces New Executive Appointment

Mr. Mehrali joins us following a 26-year career in the Financial Services business where he served in a number of Senior Management, Risk Management and Chief Financial Officer roles, including years with CIBC World Markets , ITG (Canada), Genuity Capital Markets , Wells Fargo Securities (Canada), GMP Securities, and Brookfield Securities.

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce the appointment of Azmatali Mehrali, B.Comm, CPA as Chief Financial Officer – Hampton Financial Corporation and its Investment Dealer subsidiary Hampton Securities Limited. Mr. Mehrali will also be joining the firm’s Executive Committee. All appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

“We would like to welcome Azmatali to the Hampton team. His industry experience will play a significant role as we continue to position the firm for the next decade and beyond,” say Hampton CEO, Peter Deeb.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

