PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $650 Million of Senior Notes

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $500 million aggregate principal amount. The Notes will bear interest at 4.250% per annum and will mature on February 15, 2029. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2021. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by the Company’s existing and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries, other than certain excluded subsidiaries. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of the Company’s existing secured warehouse borrowings. The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering was made solely by means of a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and are not expected to be registered under the Securities Act or under any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the expected timing for the closing of the offering of Notes and the use of proceeds therefrom. Words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promise,” “project,” “plan,” and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.