 

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 02:53  |  58   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced the pricing of $875.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Peloton also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $125.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $854.6 million in net proceeds to Peloton after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Peloton (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers' option to purchase additional notes). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Peloton Interactive Inc!
Short
Basispreis 155,00€
Hebel 11,22
Ask 1,07
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 130,00€
Hebel 9,53
Ask 1,26
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Peloton. The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amounts of the notes will not accrete. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2021. The notes will mature on February 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted. Peloton may not redeem the notes prior to February 20, 2024. Peloton may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after February 20, 2024 and on or before the 20th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, if the last reported sale price of Peloton's Class A common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price then in effect on (1) at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during the 30 consecutive trading days ending on and including the trading day immediately before the date on which Peloton provides notice of redemption and (2) the trading day immediately before the date Peloton sends such notice, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. No sinking fund is provided for the notes, which means that Peloton is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically. Holders of the notes will have the right to require Peloton to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) at a purchase price of 100% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid special interest, if any.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Peloton Quartalszahlen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced the pricing of $875.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Hoist Finance and Magnetar sign securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Acclime doubles its presence and service offering in China with the acquisition of 1421 Consulting ...
Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique ...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Verizon Business as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Opening Bell: Bitcoin, Tesla, Apple, Peloton, Palantir, MicroStrategy, The9, Netease, Pinduoduo
08.02.21
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
08.02.21
Marktkompass: DAX, PINTEREST & SNAP | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
08.02.21
Ideas Daily TV: DAX verpasst neues Rekordhoch nur knapp / Marktidee: Peloton
06.02.21
Peloton Interactive: (K)Ein Luxusproblem?
05.02.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Gold, Match, PayPal, Peloton, Telekom, Dt. Bank, Shop Apotheke, Varta
05.02.21
Milliardenquartal und Lieferengpass: Pelotons Corona-Boom geht weiter
04.02.21
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
04.02.21
Amazon, Square, Peloton, Beyond Meat, Axon Enterprise, SunOpta, Zalando - das rät Andreas Deutsch
03.02.21
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
88
Peloton Quartalszahlen
13.11.20
72
IPO: US-Fitnessgerätehersteller Peloton schafft Sprung aufs Börsenparkett