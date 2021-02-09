Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced the pricing of $875.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Peloton also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $125.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $854.6 million in net proceeds to Peloton after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Peloton (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers' option to purchase additional notes). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Peloton. The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amounts of the notes will not accrete. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2021. The notes will mature on February 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted. Peloton may not redeem the notes prior to February 20, 2024. Peloton may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after February 20, 2024 and on or before the 20th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, if the last reported sale price of Peloton's Class A common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price then in effect on (1) at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during the 30 consecutive trading days ending on and including the trading day immediately before the date on which Peloton provides notice of redemption and (2) the trading day immediately before the date Peloton sends such notice, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. No sinking fund is provided for the notes, which means that Peloton is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically. Holders of the notes will have the right to require Peloton to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) at a purchase price of 100% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid special interest, if any.