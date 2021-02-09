 

Ideal Power Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 03:07  |  31   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) (the “Company” or “Ideal Power”), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,176,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, for an aggregate offering of approximately $20 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 176,475 shares of its common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $18.35 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. 

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund commercialization and development of its B-TRAN semiconductor technology and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250844) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 2, 2020. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed, with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained, when available, by contacting: The Benchmark Company, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 E. 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, by calling (212) 312-6700 or by e-mail at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ideal Power Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) (the “Company” or “Ideal Power”), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units