 

Sientra Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. The Company will sell 5,410,628 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.75 per share. The gross proceeds to Sientra, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $36.5 million. The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 811,594 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Sientra intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures and general working capital purposes. Sientra may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, products and technologies, although it has no current commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions as of the date hereof.

Stifel is acting as book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on May 22, 2019. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from the offices of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its Allox2 breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM scar gel. The Company’s miraDry Segment, comprised of its miraDry system, is approved for sale in over 56 international markets and is the only non-surgical, FDA-cleared device indicated for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat and hair and may also reduce odor.

Wertpapier


Sientra Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the pricing of its previously announced …

