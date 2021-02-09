Martina Announces Debt Conversion

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martina Minerals Corp. (the “Corporation”) (NEX: MTN.H) is pleased to that it has negotiated various debt conversion agreements (collectively, the “Debt Agreements”) with five (5) creditors (collectively, the “Creditors”).



Pursuant to the terms of the Debt Agreements, the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares (“Debt Shares”) to the Creditors in exchange for the cancellation of $225,000 in debt owing to the parties. The Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of $0.05.