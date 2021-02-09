 

Martina Announces Debt Conversion

globenewswire
09.02.2021   

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martina Minerals Corp. (the “Corporation”) (NEX: MTN.H) is pleased to that it has negotiated various debt conversion agreements (collectively, the “Debt Agreements”) with five (5) creditors (collectively, the “Creditors”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Debt Agreements, the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares (“Debt Shares”) to the Creditors in exchange for the cancellation of $225,000 in debt owing to the parties. The Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of $0.05.

The issuance of the Debt Shares are subject to the approval of NEX. All securities issued pursuant to the debt conversion are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

Corporation contact:

Herbert M. Brugh
President and Director

Tel: 416.945.6628

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




