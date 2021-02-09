MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced that it has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor to assist the Company in analyzing various strategic alternatives to position the Company for future success and to maximize stakeholder value.

In connection with the announcement, Tom Lynch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MedMen, noted, “We are thrilled to partner with Moelis as our financial advisor; it’s a testament to the professionalization of MedMen and the cannabis industry that we are working with advisors of this caliber to maximize value and strengthen the Company for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.”