 

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Monthly January Net Revenues and Active Sales Consultants in the Company’s UBAM Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 04:48  |  28   |   |   

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) reports that the Company has achieved record net revenues in January 2021 totaling approximately $11.9 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 125% over net revenues in January 2020.  The Company’s Usborne Books & More (UBAM) division also finished January 2021 with approximately 59,100 active consultants, an increase of 85% over the number of active consultants at the end of January last year.    

Per Randall White, Chief Executive Officer, “We are pleased to announce continued record monthly net revenues in our fiscal fourth quarter.  Our UBAM division generated approximately $11.1 million of net revenues in January 2021, an increase of 141%, over the prior year’s January net revenues of approximately $4.6 million.  This growth was driven by sales from our active consultants, a number that has grown significantly over the past year.”

Mr. White continued, “Our fiscal fourth quarter, due to the seasonality of our business, typically reflects our lowest sales and highest consultant retention variance for our UBAM division. While UBAM is experiencing this seasonality in December and January, we are bolstered by the double digit and triple digit sales growth over comparable December and January results last year. This growth clearly demonstrates that our active consultants are driving our business to new heights.”
           
Mr. White concluded, “In addition to our growth from UBAM, our Publishing division reported its fourth straight month of increased sales.  Sales in the Publishing division were $0.8 million, 14% higher than January last year.  This division’s sequential month sales growth reflects that our retail customers are having success reopening their businesses.”

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, book fairs with school and public libraries as well as sales over the internet.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Monthly January Net Revenues and Active Sales Consultants in the Company’s UBAM Division TULSA, Okla., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) reports that the Company has achieved record net revenues in January 2021 totaling approximately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Net Revenues and Earnings Estimates for Fiscal 2021
11.01.21
Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter and Year to Date Results