Zomedica Corp. Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $173.5 Million

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM), (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 91,315,790 common shares of Zomedica, at a price to the public of $1.90 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Zomedica also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 13,697,368 additional common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $173.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zomedica. Zomedica intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continued development of its diagnostic platforms, including making milestone payments, if any, as they come due, under its existing license and collaboration agreements, for strategic acquisitions if and when they become available, and other general corporate and working capital purposes and may use a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase some or all of its outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares, although no agreement has been reached with respect to the terms or conditions of any such repurchase.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-228926) relating to the securities being offered was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on January 30, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or by email to placements@hcwco.com.