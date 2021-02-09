GeoVax Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Bought Deal Offering

GeoVax has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 204,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Maxim Group LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 1,440,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $6.25 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $9.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252437) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated can mimic virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines can elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.