Transtema Selects Polystar to Deliver Virtual NOC Automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) From Elisa Cloud

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Automate, a business unit of Polystar OSIX AB and the leading supplier of Machine Learning / AI-based network automation solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), has been selected by Transtema Network Services, a leading managed service provider of communication networks in Sweden, to enable new automation capabilities. Under the agreement, Elisa Automate will deliver and integrate its Virtual NOC automation solution with Transtema's 24/7 network operations centre.

The automation of the Network Operation Centres (NOCs) has become critically important to CSPs, because it can accelerate fault resolution, enhance efficiency and deliver significant cost savings. Legacy, manually-intensive processes are no longer fit for purpose, as CSPs seek to operate and maintain networks that can support more agile service delivery.

This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two companies, during which they will explore additional opportunities for collaboration. The first step in this journey is the comprehensive automation of Transtema's Fault Management Process with the deployment of the Virtual NOC.

The Virtual NOC will be delivered through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and will be hosted in Elisa's cloud environment.

"We are delighted to work with Polystar and Elisa Automate on this project. An efficient NOC is fundamental to our business. The process automation Virtual NOC offers gives us new levels of autonomy and efficiency," said Magnus Eriksson, Managing Director of Transtema Network Services. "Polystar and Elisa Automate are helping us to unlock the new levels of agility we need to support efficient network operation, tuned to the needs of the next decade."

The zero-touch automation of real-time Fault Management processes enabled by Elisa Automate delivers considerable benefits. It supports automatic network fault resolution and creates significant time savings, reducing the workload for experts in the first- and second-level operations team, allowing resources to be directed to more profitable activities.

"We are truly excited to partner with Transtema and support their current and future business objectives in being their innovative partner within the domain of Automation," commented Kirsi Valtari, EVP of Elisa Automate. "We are looking forward to securing Zero-Touch Network Operations for Transtema and recognise that this is a critical milestone for them and their future growth ambitions."