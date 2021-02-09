 

Osram business units exhibit strong development in the first quarter

Osram business units exhibit strong development in the first quarter

09.02.2021
Osram business units exhibit strong development in the first quarter

- Strong trend in earnings across all businesses

- Semiconductor business achieves record adjusted EBITDA margin

- Planned sale of business in electronics and ballasts

At the end of January, Osram significantly raised its outlook for the fiscal year thanks to extremely positive business developments and the rapid recovery of the automotive market in the first quarter. This success is due not only to the effective measures that the company took at an early stage to counter the corona crisis but also and above all to the positive earnings trends in all reporting segments. Semiconductor business in particular delivered excellent performance in the first quarter. Opto Semiconductors set a record in the past quarter with its highest adjusted EBITDA margin to date. "Our strategy is working. In recent years, Osram has taken steps to make itself crisis-proof. That's why even during this corona pandemic our products are very successful," said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG. "This is true for our automotive products, and especially for our semiconductors. Without the capacity of our plant in Kulim, we would not be able to meet demand at the moment. Within three years, Kulim has become an important pillar for Opto Semiconductors."

All three business units performed well in their markets in the first quarter of the new fiscal year. Even during the corona crisis, Automotive (AM) has been strengthening its leading position in retrofit and replacement lamps. AM achieved sales of 474 million euros, a slight increase on a comparable basis; adjusted EBITDA increased considerably compared to the previous year at 65 million euros.

Opto Semiconductors (OS) in particular delivered glowing results in the first quarter of the year. With an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 31 percent, it posted an all-time record. This record margin clearly shows that the focus on high-tech in the automotive and general lighting sectors and the expansion of production capacity in Kulim and Regensburg were important decisions for the future. In the first quarter, OS also reported a comparable increase in sales of nearly five percent to 356 million euros.

07:57 Uhr
AMS mit Umsatz auf Rekordniveau im Schlussquartal
07:28 Uhr
Osram: Geschäfte mit Halbleitern und Automotive-Produkten brummen
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Osram-Geschäftsbereiche entwickeln sich im ersten Quartal stark (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Osram-Geschäftsbereiche entwickeln sich im ersten Quartal stark
29.01.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt Osram auf 'Kaufen'
26.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
26.01.21
ROUNDUP: Osram sieht Licht am Ende des Tunnels und erhöht Prognose
26.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: AMS ziehen an nach erhöhtem Osram-Ausblick
26.01.21
Osram erhöht Prognose - Erholung der Märkte schneller als gedacht
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM erhöht Gesamtjahresprognose 2021 (deutsch)

OSRAM - Siemens plant IPO
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH stuft Osram auf 'Verkaufen'
Osram: Bleibt nur die Übernahme?