Innate Pharma advances lacutamab clinical development program

Company to initiate two new clinical trials to investigate lacutamab in peripheral T-cell lymphoma, including Phase 2 combination study with leading global lymphoma research network, LYSA

Webcast featuring key opinion leaders today at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. ET

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced new clinical developments for its first-in-class, proprietary investigational asset, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 cytotoxicity-inducing antibody in development for T-cell lymphomas. This includes advancement of the KIR3DL2-expressing mycosis fungoides (MF) cohort (cohort 2) to Stage 2 in the TELLOMAK study, as well as the initiation of the peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) clinical program.



Mycosis Fungoides: Advancing TELLOMAK Cohort 2 to Stage 2

In TELLOMAK, an open-label, multi-cohort, Phase 2 trial, lacutamab demonstrated a positive early signal in cohort 2. This cohort reached the pre-determined number of responses needed to advance to stage 2, allowing the Company to recruit additional patients. The Company plans to present this preliminary data at a scientific meeting in 2021.

Recruitment is ongoing in cohort 3, evaluating lacutamab as a monotherapy in KIR3DL2 non-expressing MF patients.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma: Introducing a Data-Driven Clinical Strategy

The Company today announced plans to initiate two parallel clinical trials to study lacutamab in KIR3DL2-expressing patients with relapsed/refractory PTCL. Together these trials offer a data-driven strategy to identify potential opportunities for lacutamab in the relapsed setting, and potential expansion into earlier lines of therapy for PTCL in the future.

Phase 1b trial: a Company-sponsored Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate lacutamab as a monotherapy in KIR3DL2-expressing patients with relapsed PTCL.



a Company-sponsored Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate lacutamab as a monotherapy in KIR3DL2-expressing patients with relapsed PTCL. Phase 2 KILT (anti-KIR in T Cell Lymphoma) trial: The Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA) will launch an investigator-sponsored, randomized trial to evaluate lacutamab in combination with chemotherapy GEMOX (gemcitabine in combination with oxaliplatin) versus GEMOX alone in KIR3DL2-expressing relapsed/refractory patients.

“Lacutamab is our priority clinical asset, and we are pleased to share important progress of this program. The early signal seen in the KIR3DL2-expressing mycosis fungoides patient population is encouraging and moves us past the pre-determined threshold for the cohort earlier than anticipated,” said Joyson Karakunnel, M.D., MSc, FACP, Chief Medical Officer Innate Pharma. “In addition, our PTCL trials announced today demonstrate our strategy to first explore lacutamab’s potential in the relapsed/refractory setting, then potentially in earlier lines of treatment. Partnering with LYSA will provide invaluable expertise given their track record in advancing therapeutics for the lymphoma community.”