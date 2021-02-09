

BAUSCH HEALTH ANNOUNCES VYZULTA (LATANOPROSTENE BUNOD OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION), 0.024%, IS NOW APPROVED IN SOUTH KOREA

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, and LAVAL, Quebec, Feb. 9, 2021 – Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”), Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business, and Nicox (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea.

VYZULTA is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension in the United States and other territories that have the same indication.1

“VYZULTA is an important treatment option for people suffering from glaucoma, and we are committed to securing additional regulatory approvals for VYZULTA in countries around the world,” said Thomas J. Appio, president, Bausch + Lomb/International. “Bausch + Lomb remains focused on bringing forward innovative eye health treatment options to help address unmet medical needs around the world.”

VYZULTA is now approved in nine markets, including Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.

Indication and Important Safety Information about VYZULTA



INDICATION AND USAGE

VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.