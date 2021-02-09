Corestate increases the strength of its Sales structures - Philipp Ellebracht named new Group Head of Sales

CEO René Parmantier: "We want to send a clear growth signal for Corestate."

Sales structure to become more efficient - enhanced organisation substantially strengthens customer focus

Group-wide integration of sales by bundling expertise

Frankfurt, 9 February 2021. Corestate Capital Group (Corestate), a leading independent investment management company for real estate in Europe, has enhanced, comprehensively optimised and strengthened its national and international sales structures. The company has thus substantially improved its positioning in order to achieve accelerated and sustainable growth. The appointment of Philipp Ellebracht (43) as Managing Director and Group Head of Sales represents the most important personnel in this context. Ellebracht is responsible for managing and further developing all of Corestate's sales activities and reports directly to CEO René Parmantier. In addition, Ellebracht is a member of the Investment Committee and the Operational Committee, two of the Group's main steering committees.

"We are increasing the power and success of our sales force, including the Client Services and Product Development & Structuring subdivisions, and thus want to send a clear growth signal for the Corestate Group. More efficient structures, increased capacities and - very importantly - an even greater focus on the individual demand profiles of our clients are now exactly the right measures to successfully implement our growth ambitions in the coming years and to underpin our high quality standards," explained René Parmantier.