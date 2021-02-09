 

NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD's GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress

NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD's GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress

NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD's GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress

Berlin, 09 February 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) successfully impresses further user industries with its scanner technology. Today, NeXR announces its cooperation with the internationally operating RSG Group GmbH. The Number 1 fitness and lifestyle company runs gyms branded Gold's Gym, McFit, John Reed and High5 among others.

Once again, NeXR puts its innovative scanner technology into action. The cooperation with RSG Group is all about sustainably increasing training motivation and simplifying fitness tracking. In the Berlin flagship studio, Gold's Gym members will have the opportunity to be scanned using the Fusion III body scanner developed by NeXR. Afterwards, they will receive their personal lifelike avatar, which is their digital look-alike with their exact body measurements. Simultaneously, NeXR is developing an app for mobile devices.

GOLD's GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress

The app with its avatar takes the training documentation to a new level. Thanks to the digital tools, users literally have a complete overview - in particular of their fitness progress. On the device, users can vividly track how their muscle groups are growing and which ones still need to be trained. As a result, training becomes efficient, more motivating and therefore more fun.

Following a successful testing phase, a full roll-out of the NeXR technology to other studios is planned.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "In a highly competitive market, we are supporting our cooperation partner, the RSG Group, to stand out clearly from its market competitors. At the same time, our technology offers clear added value for all members in their training routine. We are very excited about the start of the project and about having a new, agile and creative partner at our side."

DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD's GYM setzt NeXR-Scanning-Technologie zur Visualisierung von Trainingsfortschritten ein (deutsch)
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD's GYM setzt NeXR-Scanning-Technologie zur Visualisierung von Trainingsfortschritten ein
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE erwartet zeitnah Handelseinbeziehung neuer Aktien aus 2020 erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE erwartet zeitnah Handelseinbeziehung neuer Aktien aus 2020 erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capital increase in 2020
NEXR Technologies: Wichtige Fortschritte
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: Finanzdienstleister Montega setzt VR-Konferenztool NeXR Seminar im Rahmen des Virtual Reality Investors Day ein (deutsch)
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: Financial services provider Montega to use VR conferencing tool NeXR Seminar at Virtual Reality Investors Day
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: Finanzdienstleister Montega setzt VR-Konferenztool NeXR Seminar im Rahmen des Virtual Reality Investors Day ein
NeXR: Kooperation mit H&M

Ay caramba, Staramba!