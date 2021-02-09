DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD's GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress 09.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) successfully impresses further user industries with its scanner technology. Today, NeXR announces its cooperation with the internationally operating RSG Group GmbH. The Number 1 fitness and lifestyle company runs gyms branded Gold's Gym, McFit, John Reed and High5 among others.

Once again, NeXR puts its innovative scanner technology into action. The cooperation with RSG Group is all about sustainably increasing training motivation and simplifying fitness tracking. In the Berlin flagship studio, Gold's Gym members will have the opportunity to be scanned using the Fusion III body scanner developed by NeXR. Afterwards, they will receive their personal lifelike avatar, which is their digital look-alike with their exact body measurements. Simultaneously, NeXR is developing an app for mobile devices.

The app with its avatar takes the training documentation to a new level. Thanks to the digital tools, users literally have a complete overview - in particular of their fitness progress. On the device, users can vividly track how their muscle groups are growing and which ones still need to be trained. As a result, training becomes efficient, more motivating and therefore more fun.

Following a successful testing phase, a full roll-out of the NeXR technology to other studios is planned.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "In a highly competitive market, we are supporting our cooperation partner, the RSG Group, to stand out clearly from its market competitors. At the same time, our technology offers clear added value for all members in their training routine. We are very excited about the start of the project and about having a new, agile and creative partner at our side."