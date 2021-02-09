 

DGAP-News fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.02.2021, 07:30  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020

09.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020
 

  • Strong net order value growth of +39.4% year-on-year in Q4 2020
  • 2020 full-year net revenue is expected to be approx. EUR 94 million (preliminary and unaudited) resulting in a year-on-year growth of ca. 28.5%
  • Continued accelerated new customer growth of +80.8% year-on-year in Q4 2020 resulting in a year-on-year growth of +63.2% for the full year 2020


Düsseldorf, 9 February 2021. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a regional focus on Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region, reported continued dynamic growth in the fourth quarter, thus exceeding its growth targets for 2020.

The successful business performance of the previous quarters continued in the final quarter of 2020. Net order value (order value after cancellations and returns) increased significantly by +39.4% year-on-year in Q4. The growth was driven by a continued acceleration of orders from new customers (+80.8% year-on-year) leading to a +59.1% larger active customer base compared to Q4 2019.

Management expects a net revenue of approx. EUR 94 million (preliminary and unaudited) for the financial year 2020, resulting in a year-on-year growth of ca. +28.5%. New customer growth for 2020 amounted to +63.2%, resulting in a very strong development of fashionette's active customer base growing by +49.7% year-on-year.

Particularly noteworthy is fashionette's growth outside its core markets Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) with an increase of +71.9% in 2020 compared to 2019.

The success of fashionette's proprietary, data-driven online platform is also reflected in the diversification at product level. Based on a data-centric personalized consulting approach, it has succeeded in increasing the revenue share of product categories other than the main category 'handbags' from 28.9% in 2019 to 37.9% in 2020.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020 DGAP-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020 09.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. fashionette exceeds …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann resigns from the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG
IMC International Mining erwirbt neues Projekt.
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Übernahme von Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics ...
DGAP-News: Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forcesto Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr (H1) 2020/2021
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO Supervisory Board appoints Steffen Greubel as new CEO
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: fashionette übertrifft Wachstumsziele für Q4 und Gesamtjahr 2020 (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: fashionette übertrifft Wachstumsziele für Q4 und Gesamtjahr 2020
11.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser startet Fashionette mit 'Buy' - Ziel 44 Euro

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:38 Uhr
26
fashionette (demnächst ein IPO)