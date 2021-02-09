 

DGAP-News Evotec and Related Sciences enter integrated drug discovery and development partnership

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec and Related Sciences enter integrated drug discovery and development partnership

09.02.2021 / 07:30
  • PARTNERSHIP COMBINES RELATED SCIENCES' COLLABORATIVE SCIENCE MODEL AND DATA-DRIVEN APPROACH TO IDENTIFYING BIOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS WITH EVOTEC'S INTEGRATED PLATFORM TO DRIVE INNOVATIVE MULTIMODALITY DRUG DISCOVERY FROM TARGET TO CLINIC
  • EVOTEC WILL BENEFIT FROM SUCCESS THROUGH MILESTONES, ROYALTIES AND FOUNDING EQUITY STAKES IN ALL RELATED SCIENCES ASSETS DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION


Hamburg, Germany, 09 February 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that the Company has entered into an integrated multi-target drug discovery agreement with biotech venture creation firm Related Sciences to generate multiple drug development candidates, biomarkers, and IND filings over a multi-year period.

Leveraging their complementary strengths, Evotec and Related Sciences will jointly discover and develop a multitude of therapeutic approaches for clearly defined patient populations with significant unmet medical needs. Related Sciences integrates data-driven identification of promising new therapeutic opportunities for patients with a unique team-science model that assembles field leaders from around the world to de-risk and advance the creation of valuable new medicines in breakthrough areas of biology. By partnering with Evotec, Related Sciences will benefit from Evotec's significant track record of success, computational capabilities, and disease area know-how in drug discovery and development. Evotec will leverage its comprehensive proprietary platform of integrated discovery and development services to progress the joint programmes from target to the clinic, informing drug intervention strategies, supporting target prioritisation and target validation, and generating hits, leads, candidates, and biomarkers.

