DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results home24 SE: home24 grows revenues by 50% in Q4 2020 and by 42% in full-year 2020 to EUR 492 million and achieves adjusted EBITDA break-even at +3% margin 09.02.2021 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Currency-adjusted order intake growth accelerated in Q4 2020 to 58% year-over-year. Full-year 2020 order intake growth of 46% at constant currency.

Q4 2020 has shown a currency-adjusted revenue growth of 50% to EUR 152 million compared to Q4 2019.

Significant revenue growth in FY 2020 of 42% at constant currency to EUR 492 million compared to 2019.

In Q4 2020 adjusted EBITDA at EUR 6 million and margin of 4%. Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 3% and thus 2020 profitability improved by 11%-points compared to 2019.

FY 2020 cash flow positive also excluding the effect of capital increase in December. At the end of 2020, cash and cash equivalents of home24 amounted to EUR 103 million.

Following the capital increase in Europe and the successful IPO in Brazil, both home24 segments have more than EUR 100 million funds available to invest in accelerated growth.

Berlin, 9 February 2021 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") reports another strong growth quarter in Q4 2020. Currency-adjusted order intake growth to 58% year-over-year, bringing full-year order intake growth to 46% at constant currency. In Q1 2021, the momentum remains positive with currency-adjusted growth of the order intake for January above 70% year-over-year.

The strong order intake laid the foundation for a successful year 2020, despite significant spill-over of revenue realisation to Q1 2021 linked to the currently longer delivery times in the industry. Based on preliminary, unaudited full-year financials, the Company's revenues of 2020 amounted to EUR 492 million (previous year: EUR 372 million). This represents a significant currency-adjusted increase in revenue growth for the full-year of 42% which is at the upper end of latest guidance that was upgraded on 11 November 2020. Even including currency effects due to the further depreciation of the Brazilian Real, 2020 revenues increased by 32%.