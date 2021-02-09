 

Kindred goes west towards California and Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 08:04  |  53   |   |   

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group continues its expansion in the US market by partnering up with the Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation. By entering this agreement Kindred Group will gain market access to two additional key states, California and Arizona.

After successful launches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and with signed agreements for an additional seven states, Kindred, through its flagship brand Unibet, is now taking a step further west. The agreement spans over a 10 year period with option of extending and includes sports betting, both online as well as retail, and iGaming.

"Going west is truly exciting and the partnership with Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation will grant Kindred access to two key states in the US market. California is likely to become one of the largest markets in the world, with yearly revenues expected to pass $2bn while Arizona, is expected to reach $200m yearly sports betting revenues at maturity. Securing early access to these two key states puts us in a great position to prepare a successful launch together with a great partner with a strong local presence", says Manuel Stan, SVP US, Kindred Group.

"The Quechan Indian Tribe of Arizona and California is excited to be partnered with the Kindred Group, a world leading online sports book and gambling company, which will bring an exciting new form of gambling to the public and revenue for our tribal members", states President Jordan Joaquin.

The launch timetable for both States is conditioned by local legislation. Arizona is likely to regulate first and with a draft bill on the table and support from the governor, Kindred is hopeful that the legislature will approve the initiative in 2021.

Kindred Group will continue to invest in growing its US operations where market conditions support a sustainable business model.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 09-02-2021 07:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information

Manuel Stan, SVP US Kindred
manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com
Maria Angell-Dupont, External Communications Manager
+46 721 651 517
press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-goes-west-towards-california-and-arizona,c3282380

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3282380/1369653.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/unibet-cali-arizona-1-002,c287 ...

Unibet Cali Arizona 1 002

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kindred goes west towards California and Arizona VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kindred Group continues its expansion in the US market by partnering up with the Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation. By entering this agreement Kindred Group will gain market access to two …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods