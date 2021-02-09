 

DDPAI, Collaborates with HUAWEI HiCar and HONOR Choice to release Car Smart Screen and Wireless Fast Charging Car Holder

SHENZHEN, China, Feb.9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDPAI has jointly developed two new products in collaboration with HUAWEI HiCar and HONOR Choice - the HUAWEI Car Smart Screen and Wireless Fast Charging Car Holder. Officially launched at the Huawei New Smart IoT Products Launch Event on Dec 21th 2020, the Car Smart Screen is dedicated to providing users with a smarter travel experience and provides a seamless connectivity with HUAWEI smartphones. Based on distributed capabilities, apps that support HUAWEI HiCar can be seamlessly transferred to the in-vehicle smart screen. At the same time, users will also enjoy smooth video calls, full interface voice control, and other smart functions. This Hicar smart screen came with dual cameras, the 2K/F1.8 ultra-wide angle cam can record 1440P FHD driving images. The lift camera in the car allows you to communicate with this 8.9 inches HD smart screens for HD video call, live driving streaming, etc.

Huawei Hicar more intelligent

DDPAI also collaborated with HONOR Choice Life House to release the new -DDPAI Wireless Fast Charging Car Holder. HONOR Choice is an eco-partnership program of HONOR open to all smart life scenario players in the consumer field, aiming to create a comprehensive AIoT ecosystem. DDPAI's professionalism in the automotive accessories market and position as the leader in car dash cams, coupled with HONOR's strict production process and excellent quality control, makes for a strong foundation for cooperation between the two brands.

The Wireless Fast Charging Car Holder aims to offer an elevated driving experience for drivers and designed for a single hand operation. Offering not just an clamp that automatically holds the smartphone when hovered in front of it, it also offers 15w wireless fast-charging. Now people can say goodbye to messy cables in their car. The holder will be available for purchase in Russia February 2021.

Stay tuned for more information on DDPAI's latest products and its availability. Currently, some of DDPAI's best dash cams such Mola N3 GPS, mini and Mini3 are already available on the local retail chain store dns-shop.ru.

