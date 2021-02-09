 

DGAP-News VST Enterprises Ltd: Emergency Services Using Test and Vaccine Passport

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.02.2021, 08:00  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VST Enterprises Ltd: Emergency Services Using Test and Vaccine Passport

09.02.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BLUE LIGHT EMERGENCY SERVICES USING TEST AND VACCINE PASSPORT

THE INTERNATIONALY USED V-HEALTH PASSPORT IS GIVING COMFORT TO THOSE WISHING TO SHARE THEIR COVID-19 STATUS IN A FAST AND SECURE WAY

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / V-Health Passport(TM), the product of British technology company VST Enterprises (VSTE), was a world first in April 2020. Today, it remains the only solution that combines test and vaccination solutions with other needs such as event and travel ticketing.

The product has been used across the world in education, the workplace, leisure centres, air travel, maritime, construction and more. The technology is now also being adopted by some of Britain's blue light emergency services who were seeking a solution that can both store and display results in one place and track their staff's contact with others.

There are many reports of Covid-19 test and vaccine certificates being counterfeited. VSTE CEO Louis-James Davis warns of the very real and serious threats from the use of health passports that are based on unsafe QR and barcode technology. These risks range from social distancing breaches when scanning someone's code to potential data breaches from using unsecure legacy code scanning technology.

On 3 February 2021, VSTE visited blue light company First 4 Care in Mansfield to receive feedback on their implementation of the V-Health Passport(TM). First 4 Care upload and manage their team members' Covid-19 test and vaccination results as part of a twice weekly testing cycle. Each day, they scan on-duty staff to form a 'true contact' using V-Health Passport's contact tracing system to reveal their current health passport status.

/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=68e25a6295cb1499c67d5cc8005f52a4

Jonathan Lightbody, Managing Director of First 4 Care, said:

"Using V-Health Passport(TM) has added reassurance. We've been testing our team twice a week for a few weeks now, and that helps them feel reassured too. Now they have confidence as they have been tested. Before, when they didn't evidence it, we couldn't evidence it either. Now we can evidence our team has had a test, or the vaccine, and the reassurance that gives the whole team is quite remarkable."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News VST Enterprises Ltd: Emergency Services Using Test and Vaccine Passport DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VST Enterprises Ltd: Emergency Services Using Test and Vaccine Passport 09.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLUE LIGHT EMERGENCY …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann resigns from the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG
IMC International Mining erwirbt neues Projekt.
DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr (H1) 2020/2021
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO Supervisory Board appoints Steffen Greubel as new CEO
DGAP-News: Digital-Health-Ideen mit Potenzial: Novartis gibt Shortlist für den mit insgesamt 60.000 € ...
EQS-Adhoc: Metall Zug Group: New office building for VZ Depository Bank at Tech Cluster Zug
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...