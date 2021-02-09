DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VST Enterprises Ltd: Emergency Services Using Test and Vaccine Passport 09.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INTERNATIONALY USED V-HEALTH PASSPORT IS GIVING COMFORT TO THOSE WISHING TO SHARE THEIR COVID-19 STATUS IN A FAST AND SECURE WAY

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / V-Health Passport(TM), the product of British technology company VST Enterprises (VSTE), was a world first in April 2020. Today, it remains the only solution that combines test and vaccination solutions with other needs such as event and travel ticketing.

The product has been used across the world in education, the workplace, leisure centres, air travel, maritime, construction and more. The technology is now also being adopted by some of Britain's blue light emergency services who were seeking a solution that can both store and display results in one place and track their staff's contact with others.

There are many reports of Covid-19 test and vaccine certificates being counterfeited. VSTE CEO Louis-James Davis warns of the very real and serious threats from the use of health passports that are based on unsafe QR and barcode technology. These risks range from social distancing breaches when scanning someone's code to potential data breaches from using unsecure legacy code scanning technology.

On 3 February 2021, VSTE visited blue light company First 4 Care in Mansfield to receive feedback on their implementation of the V-Health Passport(TM). First 4 Care upload and manage their team members' Covid-19 test and vaccination results as part of a twice weekly testing cycle. Each day, they scan on-duty staff to form a 'true contact' using V-Health Passport's contact tracing system to reveal their current health passport status.

Jonathan Lightbody, Managing Director of First 4 Care, said:

"Using V-Health Passport(TM) has added reassurance. We've been testing our team twice a week for a few weeks now, and that helps them feel reassured too. Now they have confidence as they have been tested. Before, when they didn't evidence it, we couldn't evidence it either. Now we can evidence our team has had a test, or the vaccine, and the reassurance that gives the whole team is quite remarkable."