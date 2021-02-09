 

DGAP-News JDC Group AG: JDC Group wins leading multibanking app Finanzguru as new platform customer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.02.2021, 08:00  |  79   |   |   

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance
JDC Group AG: JDC Group wins leading multibanking app Finanzguru as new platform customer

09.02.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


JDC Group wins leading multibanking app Finanzguru as new platform customer

1. With the help of JDC's platform technology, the stars of "Höhle der Löwen" (German equivalent to US TV show "shark tank") will add insurance business to their multibanking app.

2. Finanzguru will operate on JDC's data management with its integrated API infrastructure and interfaces to more than 200 insurance companies

3. Insurance as a new business line will soon be offered to more than 500,000 multibanking app customers.

 

JDC Group AG, one of Europe's largest providers of platform technology for the financial and insurance sector, has concluded a far-reaching cooperation with Frankfurt-based Fintech dwins GmbH. With the help of the platform technology of JDC Group AG, dwins GmbH intends to offer customers of its multibanking app Finanzguru the management and conclusion of insurance contracts in the near future.

Two years ago, Finanzguru raised one million euros at the TV pitch contest show "Höhle der Löwen" (German equivalent to US "shark tank") in which investors evaluate startup ideas and invest real money, hereby achieving the show's largest single investment to date. The Finanzguru app, which is also funded by Deutsche Bank, categorizes and analyses the regular expenses and contracts based on the user's account movements and offers an optimization service for electricity or gas contracts. In January 2021, Finanzguru also launched its own card, allowing Finanzguru clients to pay cashless from all their different accounts with one single card.

In the near future, Finanzguru will also offer insurance services to its more than 500,000 customers. For this purpose, the Frankfurters use JDC's own broker management software iCRM and the API infrastructure with interfaces to currently more than 200 insurance companies. Through JDC's platform technology, Finanzguru will be able to provide its customer base with comprehensive information on insurance policies of all kind. The aim of the company is to be a bancassurance service provider for its customers in addition to its multibanking functionality.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aragon : Umfirmierung der Gesellschaft in JDC Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News JDC Group AG: JDC Group wins leading multibanking app Finanzguru as new platform customer DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance JDC Group AG: JDC Group wins leading multibanking app Finanzguru as new platform customer 09.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. JDC Group wins …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann resigns from the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG
IMC International Mining erwirbt neues Projekt.
DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr (H1) 2020/2021
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO Supervisory Board appoints Steffen Greubel as new CEO
DGAP-News: Evotec and Related Sciences enter integrated drug discovery and development partnership
DGAP-News: Digital-Health-Ideen mit Potenzial: Novartis gibt Shortlist für den mit insgesamt 60.000 € ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group gewinnt führende Multibanking-App Finanzguru als neuen Plattform-Kunden (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group gewinnt führende Multibanking-App Finanzguru als neuen Plattform-Kunden

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:59 Uhr
319
Aragon : Umfirmierung der Gesellschaft in JDC Group