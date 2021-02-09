DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance JDC Group AG: JDC Group wins leading multibanking app Finanzguru as new platform customer 09.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. With the help of JDC's platform technology, the stars of "Höhle der Löwen" (German equivalent to US TV show "shark tank") will add insurance business to their multibanking app.

2. Finanzguru will operate on JDC's data management with its integrated API infrastructure and interfaces to more than 200 insurance companies

3. Insurance as a new business line will soon be offered to more than 500,000 multibanking app customers.

JDC Group AG, one of Europe's largest providers of platform technology for the financial and insurance sector, has concluded a far-reaching cooperation with Frankfurt-based Fintech dwins GmbH. With the help of the platform technology of JDC Group AG, dwins GmbH intends to offer customers of its multibanking app Finanzguru the management and conclusion of insurance contracts in the near future.

Two years ago, Finanzguru raised one million euros at the TV pitch contest show "Höhle der Löwen" (German equivalent to US "shark tank") in which investors evaluate startup ideas and invest real money, hereby achieving the show's largest single investment to date. The Finanzguru app, which is also funded by Deutsche Bank, categorizes and analyses the regular expenses and contracts based on the user's account movements and offers an optimization service for electricity or gas contracts. In January 2021, Finanzguru also launched its own card, allowing Finanzguru clients to pay cashless from all their different accounts with one single card.

In the near future, Finanzguru will also offer insurance services to its more than 500,000 customers. For this purpose, the Frankfurters use JDC's own broker management software iCRM and the API infrastructure with interfaces to currently more than 200 insurance companies. Through JDC's platform technology, Finanzguru will be able to provide its customer base with comprehensive information on insurance policies of all kind. The aim of the company is to be a bancassurance service provider for its customers in addition to its multibanking functionality.