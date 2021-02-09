 

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

09.02.2021, 08:00   

9 February 2021 

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 8 February 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 140,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 918.6136p per share. 

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 320,252,681.
   
The above figure (320,252,681) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 

Alliance Trust PLC 
Telephone: 01382 938320




Wertpapier


