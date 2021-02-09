ESO, subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė”, established a tender ranking of the procurement of smart metering infrastructure

Final Tenders were provided by three participants (hereinafter – Participants). The ranking of Tenders was determined after evaluating them based on economically advantageous points:

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Company) informs that its subsidiary AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) on 9 February determined the tender ranking of the participants (hereinafter – Tenders) of the procurement of smart metering infrastructure (hereinafter – Procurement) and established that the participant with the most economically advantageous Tender is Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS (hereinafter – Successful Participant).

Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS, the value of this tender is EUR 77.301.659,27 without VAT. Supplier group Landis+Gyr (Group consists of Landis+Gyr Oy; Landis+Gyr A.E; Landis+Gyr S.A.S); Supplier group ELCUIN (Group consists of UAB „Elsis TS“, Cuculus GmbH, INHEMETER CO., LTD., Shenzhen Kaifa Technology (Chengdu) Co., Ltd.)

It must be noted that ranking does not mean the decision on the conclusion of the contract is already made. It must also be noted that the Tender value is not equal to contract value, the final contract value will be determined with the conclusion of the contract.

ESO will conclude the contract with the Successful Participant of smart metering infrastructure only after the Successful Participant successfully demonstrates Proof of Concept (hereinafter – PoC) for 6 to 10 weeks, after the conclusion that the Successful Participant complies with the criteria of national security interests as well as after the end of the term to file complaints over the procurement procedure.

During the PoC, the smart meters offered by the the Successful Participant will have to be connected to the communication infrastructure and the system of data aggregation, management and presentation offered by the Successful Participant.

If the Successful Participant fails the POC, the Participant, whose Tender is the next after the Tender who collected the most economically advantageous points, will be invited to demonstrate the PoC (analogous procedure follows in case the second Participant fails to demonstrate the PoC until the last Participant). If the Successful Participant will succeed in demonstrating the PoC, its Tender will be considered as compliant with the Technical Specification and, after completing the relevant further procedures, the contract will be concluded.

The contract with the Successful Participant will comprise the supply of 1.2 million of smart meters, data aggregation and IT management solution and its implementation, communication services, solution development and maintenance services for the period of 10 years.

The total investment value of the smart metering infrastructure project, which was coordinated by the National Energy Regulatory Council, reaches EUR 150 million. The final value of the contract with the Successful Participant will be announced later, the Company will release material event notice about it via the securities market. Installation of smart meters will contribute towards ensuring higher reliability of the electricity distribution network and will benefit the consumers:

It will be possible to eliminate failures of the electricity distribution network quicker.

Market participants will benefit from better conditions to create new services and products, which will stimulate breakthrough in smart management of household energy.

Consumers will be able to analyse their electricity consumption and make decisions, which will help them to consume rationally and save.

ESO estimates to conclude the contract with the Successful Participant during the second quarter of 2021. When ESO concludes the contract on smart metering infrastructure procurement, the Company will release a material event notice about it via the securities market.

The smart meter installation for the residents who consume more than 1000 kWh of electricity annually and business customers will commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 and completed by the end of 2023. A complete information about the smart metering infrastructure project conducted by ESO can be found on the website: ismaniejiskaitikliai.lt/

