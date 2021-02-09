Effnet launches ASN.1 5G Toolset

Luleå, 2021-02-08 -- Effnet, a subsidiary of Effnetplattformen AB and a leading provider of 5G protocol stack for terminals and containerized 5G RAN software as well as Header Compression software, announces today that it has launched a new product, Effnet ASN.1 (Abstract Syntax Notation.1) 5G Toolset for the development of 5G signaling protocols.

uses modern C++

is highly secure full type safe code without pointers

provides better performance from compiler optimization

is a portable and robust (high quality) implementation

delivers high performance (fewer CPU cycles per message encoding/decoding) to support high packet rate

supports PER (both aligned and unaligned)

Effnet ASN.1 5G Toolset is currently delivered as ASN.1 C++ encoder/decoder run-time libraries and has support for ASN.1 in



3GPP Release 15

RRC

F1AP

E1AP

NGAP

XnAP and

NRPPa specifications



O-RAN

E2AP specification





The Effnet ASN.1 5G Toolset will be continuously updated as related standards evolve.

The Effnet ASN.1 5G Toolset has been successfully tested with 5G gNB-CU, 5G gNB-DU and 5G Core. The toolset is also used in Effnet’s own 5G protocol stack for terminals and base-stations.

About Effnet

Effnet AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Effnetplattformen AB (publ). Effnet develops its own software products for efficient networking and licenses them to companies all over the world. The Effnet 5G protocol stack for terminals is licensed to chipset and product vendors for use in terminals such as cellular IoT devices, dongles and access points including integrated Wi-Fi and cellular access points as well as test systems. The Effnet 5G RAN software is licensed to OEMs and system integrators of base-stations (from small cell to C-RAN) and vehicle-to-everything communication devices as well as test systems. Effnet is a world leader in the area of IP Header Compression and its IP header compression products are licensed to chipset and product vendors for use in fixed, mobile and satellite networks. For more information about Effnet and more information about its products and services for 5G protocol stack and IP header compression, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen AB (publ)



Effnetplattformen AB (publ), reg.no. 559085-5721, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFP and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformen.se.