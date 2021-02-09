Abingdon Health signs collaboration and co-marketing agreement with Abcam

The Parties intend to establish a collaborative strategic relationship to enable them to identify and maximise opportunities for the provision of each Party’s respective products and services, including the wider Abcam reagent portfolio and Abingdon Health’s rapid test contract development and manufacturing services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam will be the preferred supplier to Abingdon of gold nanoparticles and custom conjugation reagents and services, for the Company’s lateral flow assays. Custom conjugation reagents will include a combination of an affinity binding reagent such as an antibody, and signal reagents such as the colloidal gold which provides the colour output in a lateral flow assay. Securing a reliable source for custom conjugation reagents ensures reliable supply chains of critical reagents for customers of Abingdon by providing access to the reagents, colloidal gold and specialist conjugation services of Abcam.

Chris Yates, Abingdon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Abcam is a global leader in the supply of biochemical reagents, a critical component required in the manufacturing of our lateral flow tests and we are delighted to have signed this agreement with them. At a time when there is a shortage of such reagents in the market, this agreement secures a key supply chain for us. This will also ensure our partners and customers will have certainty of delivery when they come to us to manufacture their tests. We also look forward to working with Abcam to identify and service their customers’ lateral flow contract development and manufacturing requirements.”

Mennah Moustafa, Abcam’s VP of Business Development, commented “We are excited to be collaborating with Abingdon Health to provide critical components for their lateral flow tests. As Abingdon’s source of key reagents and custom conjugation, we believe the combination of our global reach and complementary capabilities and expertise will enable more assay developers to access this core rapid diagnostic technology. We are looking forward to working together to enhance access and help secure long-term critical reagent supply to customers of Abingdon’s contract development and manufacturing services.”