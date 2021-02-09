 

Trading update for fourth quarter and full year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 08:00  |  44   |   |   

9 February 2021

G4S plc

Trading update for fourth quarter and full year 2020

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Group”) provides the following trading update for the fourth quarter and full year 2020: 

Unless stated otherwise, all commentary relates to underlying results for continuing businesses and is based on unaudited financial information at average exchange rates for the twelve months to the end of December 2020 prepared on a basis consistent with the Group’s underlying results for continuing businesses for the six months ended 30 June 2020.a

Commenting on the fourth quarter and full year trading, G4S Group Chief Executive Officer Ashley Almanza said: “I'd like to thank my executive team and colleagues across G4S who, in the midst of the global pandemic, delivered a remarkable operating and financial performance, and continued to improve our health and safety performance. Our teams also produced an exceptional commercial performance with new and retained contract wins that have a total revenue value of £5.5 billion. These wins reflect the competitive strength of G4S’s integrated service offerings and provide strong support for G4S’s growth plans."

Trading performance

The Group's continuing businesses have maintained their resilience through the balance of the year and delivered a strong underlying performance in the fourth quarter. Revenues were in-line with the trends highlighted at the nine-month stage and PBITA margins held up well, once again demonstrating the momentum and underlying strength of our business. Our net cash flow generation was very strong and we ended the year with net debt to EBITDA well within our target range of 2.0 - 2.5 times. Our cash flow benefited from Covid-19 related payroll and other indirect tax deferrals of around £110 million and we expect around £80 million to reverse in 2021. We expect that this will be more than offset by disposal proceeds of around £100 million scheduled to be received from The Brink’s Company during Q1 2021, of which £40 million has already been received since the 2020 year end.

Contract wins

G4S's integrated security strategy continues to differentiate our service offering in key markets and this contributed to an outstanding commercial performance in 2020, with new and retained contract wins with an annual revenue value of £3.0 billion compared with £2.5 billion in 2019. The total contract value associated with these wins was £5.5 billion and provides strong support for the Group's outlook.

Rule 26.1 Disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.G4S.com, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

a Underlying results are Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”) and exclude the results of all conventional cash businesses sold to The Brink’s Corporation on 26 February 2020, legacy onerous contracts, restructuring and cash separation costs, certain corporate defence and litigation costs and other specific and separately disclosed items.  The basis of preparation of the Group’s APMs is set out on page 39 of the G4S Interim Results announcement of 23 July 2020.

For further enquiries, please contact:

  		 
 Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
     
 Media enquiries:    
 Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
     
 Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

Media Advisers
Brunswick

Notes to Editors:
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 85 countries and has 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trading update for fourth quarter and full year 2020 9 February 2021 G4S plc Trading update for fourth quarter and full year 2020 G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Group”) provides the following trading update for the fourth quarter and full year 2020:  Unless stated otherwise, all commentary relates to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Notification of Major Holdings
08.02.21
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
02.02.21
Notification of Major Holdings
02.02.21
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
01.02.21
Notificiation of Major Holdings
01.02.21
Notification of Major Holdings
01.02.21
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
29.01.21
Notification of Major Holdings
29.01.21
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
27.01.21
Extension of Cash Offer for G4S plc