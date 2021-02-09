 

Baikowski 2020 Revenue: €35.6 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 08:45  |  61   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK):

Consolidated data (in € million)

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

35.6

 

40.5

In 2020, Baikowski has recorded consolidated revenue of €35.6 million, a -12.1% decrease since last year (-11.5% for like-for-like scope and foreign exchange rates), impacted by the context of uncertainty caused by the health crisis.

Although the electronics and polishing markets showed good resistance throughout this period, sales still suffered from the overall decline in large sectors such as the aeronautical, automotive and luxury watchmaking industries.

In spite of this context, the determined efforts of our teams throughout the value chain enabled the Group to adapt to the sales orders fluctuations under the best possible conditions in all its areas of business (Asia, Europe, USA), maintaining the strong commercial presence that is essential to prepare for the upward market turn.

R&D efforts have been continued to boost the group’s presence in new and high potential niches in various markets, notably by combining Baikowski’s expertise in manufacturing powders and formulations with Mathym’s innovative nanodispersion developments.

The group’s visibility is expected to be further enhanced in the medium term by the accelerating dynamics in the electronics market (semiconductors, 5G), its strong presence in Asia, new applications (polishing, technical ceramics, light conversion phosphors, etc.) and the gradual recovery of the automotive industry.

The strong international reach of the group and the fact that its products have been used in industrial applications for several decades ensure extraordinary visibility, extending beyond the crises, and enable Baikowski to look forward to the future with serenity.

Next important date:
 Publication of the annual results for 2020 on April 12, 2021

About Baikowski : Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski’s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2020, Baikowski achieved revenue of 35.6 million euros.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com - finance@baikowski.com
Euronext : ALBKK - ISIN : FR0013384369



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baikowski 2020 Revenue: €35.6 Million Regulatory News: Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK): Consolidated data (in € million)   2020   2019 Revenue   35.6   40.5 In 2020, Baikowski has recorded consolidated revenue of €35.6 million, a -12.1% decrease since last year (-11.5% for like-for-like scope …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Baikowski Announces Its Financial Calendar For 2021