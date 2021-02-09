Reference is made to the announcement on 1 December 2020 regarding the financial calendar for 2021, and to the announcements made on 11 and 18 of January 2021 regarding the cyber-attack.

All main IT systems, including applications hosted for customers, are restored or in the process of being restored. There is still some work to be done to restore minor support systems and file servers. This is expected to be completed during the next weeks.