 

AKVA group ASA Postponement of Q4 report and annual report

Reference is made to the announcement on 1 December 2020 regarding the financial calendar for 2021, and to the announcements made on 11 and 18 of January 2021 regarding the cyber-attack.

All main IT systems, including applications hosted for customers, are restored or in the process of being restored. There is still some work to be done to restore minor support systems and file servers. This is expected to be completed during the next weeks.

As a result of the cyber-attack, the closure of the accounts and the audit have been delayed. Consequently, the presentation of the Q4 results is postponed from February 19 to March 12 and publication of the annual report is postponed from March 24 to April 14.

The financial impact of the cyber-attack and further details will be reported in connection with the Q4 presentation.

Dated: 9 February 2021
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




