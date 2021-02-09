Fenix Outdoor International AG Q4 report

Dividend proposal and events after period closing

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of 12,00 (0,00) Swedish Kronor, ”SEK”, per B-share and 1,2 (0,0) SEK per A-share. The Board also proposes, as compensation for last year cancelled dividend, an extra dividend of SEK 3,0 per B-share and 0,3 per A-share.

Except for the ongoing Covid19 uncertainty no significant events after period close are noted. The Covid19 situation is still unpredictable from many perspectives and any further/continued “lock downs” may affect sales in local regions, see also “Comments by Executive Chairman” and Note 4.

Repurchase of own shares

As per 2020-12-31 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

This report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication February 9 at 08:30, 2021.

Contactperson Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

Financial information

Actual financial information is available at www.fenixoutdoor.se

under “Finansiellt”

Calendarium

Q1 report, April 27th, 2021

AGM, April 27th, 2021

Q2 report, July 23rd 2021





Attachment