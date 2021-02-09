 

Stonebranch Announces Partnership with Extra Technology Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 08:57  |  38   |   |   

Extra Technology, a leading systems integrator and services consultancy, now offers enterprises the Stonebranch SaaS-based workload automation platform.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Extra Technology Ltd., a UK-based services company. Founded over 14 years ago by renowned automation experts, Extra Technology is a leading integrator of workload automation (WLA) solutions and a provider of services to large enterprises in EMEA and North America.

Stonebranch Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stonebranch)

The strategic partnership between Stonebranch and Extra Technology provides enterprises with an enhanced software and service provider choice, which combines deep subject matter expertise with a modern IT automation platform.

"Extra Technology has a sterling reputation as a 'vendor independent' provider of consultancy and training solutions in the IT automation market, and enterprise organizations will greatly benefit from Extra Technology's expanded expertise with the Stonebranch solutions," said Rigas Paschaloudis, Stonebranch's Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA & APAC. 

"After an extensive review of the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) service orchestration and automation platform, we concluded that enterprises will be excited about UAC's strength as a SaaS offering and ease of integrating applications for digital transformation and cloud initiatives," said Daniel Chidgey, Extra Technology's CTO Enterprise Automation.

Extra Technology specializes in integrating diverse multi-vendor automation environments into a single intelligent automation platform, boosting compliance and efficiency and radically reducing costs. The Extra Technology team is distinguished for the depth of its expertise and extensive real-world experience with process automation, release automation, workload automation and robotic process automation. 

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

About Extra Technology

Extra Technology are the elite force in automation. Our skills and expertise have evolved since intelligent automation began. We are not only pioneers, but also innovators in the digital transformational business sector. It is our mission to bridge the islands of automation to make the most of each organization's automation investment, creating a holistic automated solution, rather than siloed pockets of technology. Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Workload Automation or Training Modules, our delivery will never be compromised. Together with our partners we're making high-end automation accessible to all businesses.

Media contact:
Scott Davis
scott.davis@stonebranch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089016/Stonebranch_Logo.jpg



Disclaimer

