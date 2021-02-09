DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond 09-Feb-2021 / 08:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond

Exchange offer including multiple purchase option for holders of the Bond 2017/2022

Munich, Germany 9 February 2021 - The management of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolved today to issue a new corporate bond with a target volume of EUR 60 million. The new corporate Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1) with a 5.5-year maturity is expected to carry an annual fixed coupon rate in the range of 4.50% to 5.00%. The final coupon and the total volume - based on the subscription orders received - are expected to be determined at the end of the offer period.

The issue is to take place by way of a public offer in Luxembourg and Germany and will comprise a voluntary exchange offer including a multiple purchase option to the holders of the Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2017/2022. The voluntary exchange offer is scheduled to commence on 10 February 2021 and to end on 25 February 2021 at 18:00 h. In the context of the public offering, the subscription period via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse is scheduled from 1 March 2021 until presumably 4 March 2021, 14:00 h (subject to early closing).