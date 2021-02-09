 

DGAP-Adhoc Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.02.2021, 08:58  |  96   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond

09-Feb-2021 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement
pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR")

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond

Exchange offer including multiple purchase option for holders of the Bond 2017/2022

Munich, Germany 9 February 2021 - The management of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolved today to issue a new corporate bond with a target volume of EUR 60 million. The new corporate Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1) with a 5.5-year maturity is expected to carry an annual fixed coupon rate in the range of 4.50% to 5.00%. The final coupon and the total volume - based on the subscription orders received - are expected to be determined at the end of the offer period.

The issue is to take place by way of a public offer in Luxembourg and Germany and will comprise a voluntary exchange offer including a multiple purchase option to the holders of the Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2017/2022. The voluntary exchange offer is scheduled to commence on 10 February 2021 and to end on 25 February 2021 at 18:00 h. In the context of the public offering, the subscription period via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse is scheduled from 1 March 2021 until presumably 4 March 2021, 14:00 h (subject to early closing).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond 09-Feb-2021 / 08:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann resigns from the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG
IMC International Mining erwirbt neues Projekt.
DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr (H1) 2020/2021
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO Supervisory Board appoints Steffen Greubel as new CEO
DGAP-News: Evotec and Related Sciences enter integrated drug discovery and development partnership
DGAP-News: Digital-Health-Ideen mit Potenzial: Novartis gibt Shortlist für den mit insgesamt 60.000 € ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:58 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH beschließt Emission ihrer dritten Unternehmensanleihe (deutsch)
08:58 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH beschließt Emission ihrer dritten Unternehmensanleihe

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
02.02.21
710
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
31.01.21
259
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
30.01.21
101
Ekosem Agrar Anleihen - wenn`s mal wieder etwas länger dauert!
18.01.21
212
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?