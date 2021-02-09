Orange Total number of shares and voting rights at January 31, 2021
8th February 2021
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2021
|2,660,056,599
|1, 350,099
|3, 101, 508,888
|3, 100, 158,789
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights
