 

GROUPE RENAULT Nissan contribution to Renault’s Q4 2020 earnings

February 09th, 2021

Nissan contributes - € 123 million for fourth quarter 2020 to Renault’s earnings

Nissan released today its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 (April 1st, 2020 to March 31st, 2021).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 (October 1st to December 31st, 2020), after IFRS restatements, will have a negative contribution to Renault’s fourth quarter 2020 net income estimated at - € 123 million (1).

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 124.6 yen/euro for the period under review.

Attachment




