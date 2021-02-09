 

Xavier Luscan appointed as VINCI's Insurance Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 08:45  |  46   |   |   

Rueil Malmaison, 9 February 2021

Xavier Luscan appointed as VINCI's Insurance Director

Effective 8 February 2021, Xavier Luscan has been appointed as VINCI's Insurance Director, reporting to Christian Labeyrie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vinci SA!
Long
Basispreis 75,82€
Hebel 7,65
Ask 1,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 98,38€
Hebel 7,10
Ask 1,12
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

An engineer by training, Xavier Luscan has spent most of his career at AXA Corporate Solutions, which became AXA XL in 2019, working in various areas relating to corporate risks including environmental responsibility, company officer responsibility, property damage and construction insurance, in Paris then London and Dubai.

He returned to Paris in 2013 and served as Underwriting Director, Construction, at AXA XL in France, from July 2019 to December 2020.

Xavier Luscan is taking over from Jean-Yves Rispe, who is retiring in the near future.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xavier Luscan appointed as VINCI's Insurance Director Rueil Malmaison, 9 February 2021 Xavier Luscan appointed as VINCI's Insurance Director Effective 8 February 2021, Xavier Luscan has been appointed as VINCI's Insurance Director, reporting to Christian Labeyrie, Executive Vice-President and Chief …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:35 Uhr
BARCLAYS belässt VINCI auf 'Equal Weight'
08.02.21
Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020
08.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt VINCI auf 'Buy'
05.02.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx 50 mit kräftigem Wochenplus
05.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 05.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
05.02.21
ROUNDUP: Corona-Krise belastet Vinci schwer - Erwartungen aber übertroffen
05.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt VINCI auf 'Overweight'
05.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt VINCI auf 'Buy'
05.02.21
RBC belässt VINCI auf 'Outperform'
05.02.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx baut Gewinnserie aus - Zahlen aus Frankreich überzeugen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
3
Vinci - Jetzt kaufen?