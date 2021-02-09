Xavier Luscan appointed as VINCI's Insurance Director

An engineer by training, Xavier Luscan has spent most of his career at AXA Corporate Solutions, which became AXA XL in 2019, working in various areas relating to corporate risks including environmental responsibility, company officer responsibility, property damage and construction insurance, in Paris then London and Dubai.

He returned to Paris in 2013 and served as Underwriting Director, Construction, at AXA XL in France, from July 2019 to December 2020.

Xavier Luscan is taking over from Jean-Yves Rispe, who is retiring in the near future.

