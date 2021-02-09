 

New Cross-Range Colour Matching Tool From Arjowiggins

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 09:00  |  36   |   |   

PARIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjowiggins has launched an innovative new colour matching tool to make it simple for designers and brands to combine products from two of its complementary creative paper collections - Keaykolour and Curious Metallics.

 

Arjowiggins innovative new colour matching tool comes as a dual box set and highlights perfect colour matches, complementary colour families and the opportunities for creative combinations from the Keaykolour and Curious Metallics creative paper collections.

 

With this new tool, Arjowiggins demonstrates its command of colour creation, development and matching and reaffirms its position as the 'International standard for colour' in creative papers.

The new tool comes as a dual box set and highlights colour matches, complementary colour families and the opportunities for creative combinations within the different range finishes.

The box set comprises a Keaykolour box and a Curious Metallics box, each holding a set of loose sample cards which showcase each range. A die-cut design enables customers to change the top sheet to view different colour combinations, and each box can also be used individually.

Ten pairs of sample cards are printed with identical graphic designs using a variety of print techniques. The A6 size, coupled with the loose-card and die-cut format of the box sets, allows customers to discover unique colour harmonies and pairs, underlining the strength of the two palettes.

Jose-Anne d'Auvergne, Head of Marketing at Arjowiggins, comments: "We are constantly listening and looking to respond to the needs of our customers and have created a practical and interactive alternative to the traditional sample book. Colour remains one of the key attributes of any creative paper and is very often the first criterion in the selection of paper for graphic printing or design.

"This new tool will enable customers to approach our paper ranges in a new way, finding new and unexpected combinations that they may not have imagined with a traditional bound book. The new tool also uses less paper, making it a more sustainable option."

Keaykolour is a collection of natural, wove textured, high-rigidity papers and boards in 48 colours and a choice of 100% recycled products.The Curious Metallics collection brings a shimmering lustre to eight families of muted and natural tints, along with a selection of contemporary colours.

The new colour matching tool is available through Arjowiggins' network of merchants. Customers can share their favourite colour combinations; Instagram @arjocreatives and Twitter @arjopapers using the hashtag #myarjomixandmatch.

Arjowiggins is one of the world's leading manufacturers of creative papers with over 320 years of expertise in papermaking and a mission is to continually set international standards.

For further information, visit www.arjowigginscreativepapers.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430795/Arjowiggins.jpg

Further media information:

Monira Matin
07753 135691
monira.matin@whistlepr.co.uk 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Cross-Range Colour Matching Tool From Arjowiggins PARIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Arjowiggins has launched an innovative new colour matching tool to make it simple for designers and brands to combine products from two of its complementary creative paper collections - Keaykolour and Curious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Isotropic Systems secures over $40m in funding to accelerate growth and development of unique ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods