Celigo Wins a G2 Best Software for 2021 Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for both business and technical users, has won the prestigious G2 Best Software for 2021 award. The company was the highest-ranked iPaaS solution to receive the award in the Best IT Cloud Management Software category.

Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This award is significant because it's based on real Celigo users' verified reviews against thousands of other verified reviews on G2. With nearly 100,000 companies and over 1 million reviews listed on G2, only a small subset of these companies are placed by G2's audience on the top software list.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Best Software list by G2. It is an extraordinary validation by our customers and a testament to our incredible integration platform that provides great usability without compromising power," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo.

"Hundreds of new customers are coming to Celigo to automate business processes across applications during this critical time for digital transformation. We are relentless in our pursuit to make automation accessible for both IT and business users and have many features in store for them in 2021," Arendtsz said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have needed to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and quickly move to the cloud. This meant that hundreds of companies came to Celigo to automate their business processes across applications. They chose Celigo because of the platform's ease of use, robust library of pre-built integrations, powerful developer tools, and scalability across multiple industries.

The company continues to innovate with an elegant new UI that empowers developers and business users, pre-built solutions for over a dozen business processes, and improved error management with AI to drive down maintenance time and costs.

By making this G2 list, the company finds itself named alongside other well-established cloud-based companies such as Snowflake, Okta, Gitlab, LogicMonitor, Auth0, PagerDuty, and many other household names in the IT stack.