 

Rokas Masiulis has been appointed as Director General of LITGRID AB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 09:00  |  51   |   |   

The Board of LITGRID AB (legal entity code: 302564383, registered office address: Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, LT-05131 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania), after evaluation of the results of the public recruitment process and the competence and experience of the candidate, appointed Rokas Masiulis as Director General of LITGRID AB effective from 22 February 2021 when his resignation from the position of a member of the Board of AB Vilniaus šilumos tinklai is completed in accordance with the principles of separation of energy transmission and generation.

In this capacity, he will replace Vidmantas Grušas who is acting Director General of the Company from 16 October 2020. Vidmantas Grušas will continue to work as the Director of the Transmission Network Department of LITGRID AB.

In line with good governance practice, in the selection process the Board of LITGRID AB was assisted by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of holding company UAB EPSO-G, in which the majority consists of independent members. To ensure the transparency and impartiality of the selection process international recruitment and selection agency MPS Baltic was employed. 15 candidates took part in the selection process of the General Director of LITGRID AB, which started 27 October 2020, on equal terms and qualification requirements known to the participants in advance. During the selection process interviews with 11 candidates were held.

The decision of the Board to appoint R. Masiulis as the General Director of LITGRID AB was made after the examination of the candidate in accordance with the requirements of the Law on the Protection of Objects Important for Ensuring National Security and the Law on Prevention of Corruption.

R. Masiulis is an economist with a degree from Vilnius University. He also holds a Master's degree in international relations and political science. In 2014–2019 he headed the Ministries of Transport and Energy, since 2010 he was the General Director of AB Klaipėdos nafta. R. Masiulis has more than 13 years of experience as auditor in business consulting and auditing companies.

R. Masiulis has 10 years. experience working on corporate management boards. At the time of his appointment, R. Masiulis was a member of the boards of Vilnius International French Lyceum and financial technology company UAB Connectpay.

Attached:

1. Prerss release.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Project manager
Communication Division
Phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rokas Masiulis has been appointed as Director General of LITGRID AB The Board of LITGRID AB (legal entity code: 302564383, registered office address: Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, LT-05131 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania), after evaluation of the results of the public recruitment process and the competence and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Unaudited financial results of Litgrid AB for the twelve months of 2020
03.02.21
Regarding the selection of the General Director of LITGRID AB
02.02.21
Regarding media report about the selection of the director general of LITGRID AB
11.01.21
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB