 

Fingerprint Cards AB invitation to the fourth quarter 2020 results presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 09:00  |  30   |   |   

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2020 results, on February 16, 2021 at 09:00 CET. The report will be published at 07:00 CET the same day.

Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 09:00 CET.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bpmivekk where it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 6669097.

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fingerprint Cards AB invitation to the fourth quarter 2020 results presentation Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2020 results, on February 16, 2021 at 09:00 CET. The report will be published at 07:00 CET the same day. Fingerprints’ CEO Christian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Fingerprint Cards AB's slim mobile sensor first to achieve EMVCo approval for secure mobile payments